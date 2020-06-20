Final year students can take or skip exams: State govt

The government has given final year university students the option of appearing for the examination whenever the state is able to conduct them, or take a degree certificate based on the average marks formula.

Students who have cleared all previous semesters will be given the option. The decision will apply to non-professional and professional courses (subject to the apex body's approval). The medical sciences university has decided to conduct final year exams, while agriculture universities used an online system for their exams.

Higher and Technical Education Minister Uday Samant made an announcement to this effect on Friday. He said the state was not in position to conduct the final year examinations of non-professional and professional courses, because the pandemic does not allow large gatherings at examination centres and teamwork for the process related to valuation and results. The state's Disaster Management Committee met on June 18 to stamp its approval. He said Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has approved of the proposal. A Government Resolution in the name of the governor was issued immediately after Samant's declaration. The decision has been taken under the provision of Epidemic Diseases and Disaster Management Acts which are in force in the pandemic.

However, the decision about the students with backlog (Allowed To Keep Term) will be taken by the respective vice-chancellors.

The apex regulatory body of professional courses such as engineering, pharmacy, hotel management, management, architecture, planning, computer science, physical education and teaching will be informed independently about the decision and requested to accept the proposal.

Students willing to take the exams should give their say in writing to the university, which will inform them about the schedule. The respective local disaster management authorities will decide the schedule. Such students should have cleared all previous semesters.

Students willing to skip exams also have to inform their university in writing and take a degree certificate. The results will be decided on an average marks formula.

