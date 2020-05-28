Finally an answer! Geography score to be average of other SSC papers

Clearing the air over the marking of last SSC paper of Geography that was cancelled amid the COVID-19-caused lockdown, the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education said on Wednesday that students will be given marks which are the average of what they score in the other five papers.

The SSC examination has six papers worth 600 marks. Of the total, 120 marks are for internal assessment and practical exams. The Geography theory paper was for 40 marks. The score for this will be an average of the remaining 440 marks.

The same formula will be used to award marks for vocational subjects, exams for which were not held. "The decision has been taken after consulting experts from the field. Both SSC and HSC evaluation process is going on amid the lockdown," said Shakuntala Kale, chairperson of Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education.

Over 17 lakh students appeared for the SSC examination this year. The Geography paper was to be held on March 23. The decision, however, has disappointed the teachers' community. Prashant Redij, from the Maharashtra Principals' Association, said, "It would have been more convenient to evaluate students on 560 marks, only leaving the 40 marks of Geography aside. This would have ensured that children are evaluated based on the full marks they have appeared for. Taking an average of 440 might lead to confusion and result in some parents moving court."

23 March

Day the geography paper was supposed to be held

