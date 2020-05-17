Finally, back on turf!

Norwegian sensation Erling Braut Haaland stole the limelight on Saturday as the German Bundesliga became the first major European football league to return since the Coronavirus lockdown, with teams playing in empty, echoing stadiums.

Haaland, 19, striker claimed the first goal in Germany's top flight for over two months to set Borussia Dortmund on the way to a 4-0 win over their local rivals Schalke.

Guerreiro scores twice

Portuguese international Raphael Guerreiro then added two goals either side of a Thorgan Hazard strike as second-placed Dortmund moved to within a point of leaders Bayern Munich. Haaland steered a low Thorgan Hazard cross into the far corner on 29 minutes to claim his 10th goal in just nine Bundesliga matches. It was his 41st goal this season in all competitions and his 13th for Dortmund in just 12 games.

No-contact celebration

He celebrated by dancing alone—making no contact with teammates, who clapped him on—to comply with the strict hygiene guidelines which allowed the league to return.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever