Finally, Kathua gets its Passport centre

Kathua: Finally after years of delay, a Passport Seva Kendra opened in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district on Sunday.

Minister of State (MoS) in the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) Jitendra Singh inaugurated the Passport Sewa Kendra at the Head Post Office in Kathua.

The Kathua city is spread out 300 km area and the larger population is residing in far-flung and backwards areas.

At the inauguration of the Passport Sewa Kendra, Jitendra Singh said that people of the area will be highly benefitted with the service.

"The facility would bring the service closer to people¿s doorsteps, benefitting people in Kathua and its adjoining area. In this constituency, after Udampur a Passport Sewa Kendra has opened in Kathua another will be opened in Doda. I would like to congratulate Minister of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj that her dream of post office Passport Sewa Kendra is being implemented now," Jitendra Singh told media.

The official and locals of the area expressed their happiness on the inauguration of a Passport Sewa Kendra in Kathua.

"It's a very good news for the people of Kathua. We are going to release at least appointments per day. It will benefit the people of Kathua and adjoining areas. People will be able to access the benefit of passport at Kathua without going to Jammu," Jammu regional passport officer NK Shil told ANI.

"We are opening Passport Sewa Kendra in every district headquarter post office. After Udhampur we opened at Kathua now we will open in Rajouri. In long run we will cover all districts," he added.

"A great step has been taken up by the government. People are happy. Now our people will be able to make passport easily," a local told ANI.

