Finally, Uttarakhand gets nod to play Ranji Trophy after 18 years

CoA chairman Vinod Rai said that Uttarakhand will be making its Ranji debut

Representational Image

A team from Uttarakhand will finally feature in the Ranji Trophy, ending an 18-year wait, as the BCCI decided to form a nine-member 'consensus committee' to oversee the state's domestic debut in the upcoming season.

CoA chairman Vinod Rai said that Uttarakhand will be making its Ranji debut. The committee comprises six members from different cricket associations in the state, one Uttarakhand government nominee and two BCCI nominees, including recently-retired Prof Ratnakar Shetty.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever