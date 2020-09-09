Finally! Vijay Varma finds an answer to 'Rasode mein kaun tha'

Actor Vijay Varma is the latest celebrity who has tried to find an answer to the viral meme, Rasode mein kaun tha. Vijay posted a picture of himself on Instagram. In the image, Vijay is seen sporting a champagne-coloured jacket paired with maroon pants and white T-shirt. To complete his look, he sports aviator sunglasses.

"Rasode mein ye tha. (He was in the kitchen)," he captioned the picture.

View this post on Instagram Rasode mein ye tha. @reverie.india @shahriyar_adil @eshaangirri A post shared by Vijay Varma (@itsvijayvarma) onSep 8, 2020 at 12:47am PDT

The line in question is a dialogue in the television show "Saath Nibhaana Saathiyaa". In a scene, the show's character Kokilaben asks the question to her daughter-in-law Gopi.

A social media user turned the dialogue into a musical rap and since then, the dialogue "Rasode mein kaun tha" has gone viral.

Vijay will soon be seen in the second season of the web-series "Mirzapur", also featuring Pankaj Tripathi, Divyenndu, Shweta Tripathi Sharma, Ali Fazal, and Harshita Shekhar Gaur.

