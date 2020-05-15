Finance minister: 8 crore migrants to get 5 kg foodgrains and 1 kg 'chana' free for two months

Migrants wait for a means of transport to reach a railway station and board a special train to their native place in UP, in Ahmedabad. Pic /PTI

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday announced free distribution of 5 kg foodgrains and 1 kg 'chana' for next two months to approximately 8 crore migrants who do not have either central or state ration cards. Announcing the second tranche of the economic package, she said about Fs 3,500 crore will be spent towards this initiative.

The central government will fully bear the cost, while state governments will be responsible for implementation and identification of migrants for distribution of dry ration, she told the media.

"This government is concerned about migrants. Even today, we see migrants walking with their children, and carrying bags...," Sitharaman said. Migrants who are neither covered under the National Food Security Act (NFSA) nor are state ration card beneficiaries will be provided 5 kg of grains per person and one kg of chana (gram) per family for two months, she said. Currently, free 5 kg foodgrains per person and one kg pulses per household is being given for three months till June to PDS (ration) card holders under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Anna Yojana (PMGAY), benefitting over 80 crore poor. This is over and above the 5 kg grains given at a subsidised rate to per beneficiary under NFSA.

'Secret deal between Kerala bars and CPI-M'



People stand outside a toddy shop to buy liquor in Kochi. PIC/PTI

The Opposition Congress on Thursday alleged a "secret deal" between the Kerala bar owners and the ruling CPI-M after the Pinarayi Vijayan government said it is framing new rules to allow sale of liquor bottles in bars at same prices as in state-owned liquor vends.

