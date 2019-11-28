Finance minister says no recession in Indian economy

New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday said the Indian economy may have slowed down but there is no threat of a recession. Replying to a discussion on the economic situation in the country in Rajya Sabha, she reeled out numbers comparison between five years under Congress-led UPA-II regime from 2009 to 2014 and the BJP's first term from 2014 to 2019 to say inflation was lower and growth higher under the Modi government.

FDI inflows in 2009-14 were $189.5 billion and the same were $283.9 billion under BJP rule in the following five years, she said, adding foreign exchange reserves rose to $412.6 billion under BJP from $304.2 billion in UPA-II. "Every step being taken is in the interest of the country. Looking at the economy in discerning view, you see that growth may have come down but it is not recession yet, it won't be recession ever" she said.

'Terrorist attacks almost nil'

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh apprised the Lok Sabha that post abrogation of Article 370 terrorism related incidents have almost reduced to nil in Kashmir. The union minister was replying to Congress MP S Kodikunnil's question on 'normalcy' in Jammu and Kashmir in the Lower House. "Security forces and police are working in coordination and taking appropriate action. Terrorist incidents are close to nil in Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370. Normalcy is fast returning to Jammu and Kashmir," said Singh.

Bill to amend SPG Act

The Lok Sabha on Wednesday passed a bill that seeks to amend Special Protection Group (SPG) Act so that Special Protection Group will provide security to the Prime Minister and members of his immediate family residing with him at his official residence.

The Special Protection Group (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was passed by a voice vote after the reply from Home Minister Amit Shah. It amends Special Protection Group Act, 1988. The Congress staged a walkout from the House after the minister' reply.

"Impression is being created that the SPG Act is amended to withdrew security from the Gandhi family. Security of the Gandhi family has not been withdrawn but changed to 'Z-plus' with advance security liaison and ambulance that will be given across the country," Shah said.

Pragya calls Godse 'deshbhakt'

BJP member Pragya Thakur referred to Mahatma Gandhi's assassin Nathuram Godse as a "deshbhakt" during a debate in Lok Sabha, triggering a protest by Opposition members.

When DMK member A Raja cited a statement of Godse on why he killed Mahatma Gandhi during a discussion on the Special Protection Group (Amendment) Bill, Thakur interrupted and said, "You cannot give the example of a deshbhakt." Raja said that Godse himself admitted that he had nursed a grudge against Gandhi for 32 years before finally deciding to assassinate him. "According to Pragya Thakur, she has not said anything about or supported Nathuram Godse, she was only talking about Udham Singh, the revolutionary who killed General Dyer," Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said.

