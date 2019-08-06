Financial powers of Municipal Commissioner and Mayor will increase five folds

mumbai

According to the proposal, the recommendations have been done to speed up the work in the BMC

This picture is used for representational purpose

The financial power of the municipal commissioner and the mayor of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is going to increase five folds in the coming days. A proposal based on the recommendations of the committee under the municipal commissioner will be tabled in the standing committee meeting on Wednesday. The recommendations will come into the effect after the nod from the state government.

According to the proposal, the recommendations have been done to speed up the work in the BMC. After the final nod from the state, the ward committee can take a decision of spending Rs. 5 lakh to Rs. 15 lakh on a single proposal. As of now, the committee can take a decision for an amount up to Rs. 5 lakh only. On the same line, the financial power of the mayor will also raise. The mayor can clear a proposal of up to Rs. 4 crores. Even the annual spending capacity will increase from Rs. 7.5 crores to Rs. 20 crores in a financial year. The municipal commissioner also will get five-folds power from Rs. 50 lakh to Rs. 2.50 crores.

Also Read: BMC runs out of cold mix to fix potholes in Mumbai

All this will help in speeding up the work, thinks committee.

Authority Current power Proposed power Ward Committee Up to Rs. 5 lakh from Rs 5 lakh to 15 lakh Additional commissioner / Commissioner up to Rs. 50 lakh Up to Rs. 2.50 Crore Mayor from Rs. 50 lakh to Rs. 75 lakh Rs. 2.50 crores to Rs. 4 crores Standing committee More than Rs. 50 lakh More than Rs. 2.50 crore

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates