Financial powers of Municipal Commissioner and Mayor will increase five folds

Updated: Aug 06, 2019, 09:31 IST | Prajakta Kasale

According to the proposal, the recommendations have been done to speed up the work in the BMC

The financial power of the municipal commissioner and the mayor of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is going to increase five folds in the coming days. A proposal based on the recommendations of the committee under the municipal commissioner will be tabled in the standing committee meeting on Wednesday. The recommendations will come into the effect after the nod from the state government.

After the final nod from the state, the ward committee can take a decision of spending Rs. 5 lakh to Rs. 15 lakh on a single proposal. As of now, the committee can take a decision for an amount up to Rs. 5 lakh only. On the same line, the financial power of the mayor will also raise. The mayor can clear a proposal of up to Rs. 4 crores. Even the annual spending capacity will increase from Rs. 7.5 crores to Rs. 20 crores in a financial year. The municipal commissioner also will get five-folds power from Rs. 50 lakh to Rs. 2.50 crores. 

All this will help in speeding up the work, thinks committee. 

Authority

Current power

Proposed power

Ward Committee

Up to Rs. 5 lakh

from Rs 5 lakh to 15 lakh

Additional commissioner / Commissioner

up to Rs. 50 lakh

Up to Rs. 2.50 Crore

 

Mayor

from Rs. 50 lakh to Rs. 75 lakh

Rs. 2.50 crores to Rs. 4 crores

 

Standing committee

 More than Rs. 50 lakh

More than Rs. 2.50 crore

