Find out! Who won what at Golden Globes 2019

Here's the complete list of winners at Golden Globes 2019

Rachel Brosnahan, Patricia Arquette and Patricia Clarkson. Pic/AFP

Hollywood’s Award Season officially kicked off with the 76th Golden Globe Awards. The marvelous ceremony took place at the Beverly Hilton and was indeed a star studded affair. The Awards were telecasted in India on VH1 India, Colors Infinity and Comedy Central, 7th January 2019 at 6:30am and repeat telecast is scheduled for 9PM. Hosts Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg were terrific and entertained through the evening. While the American comedy-drama 'Green Book' topped the night with three wins, the Freddie Mercury biopic 'Bohemian Rhapsody'and Alfonso Cuaron's 'Roma' tied with two awards each.

In TV, 'The Kominsky Method' bagged two awards, including Best Television Series, in a Musical or Comedy.

Here's the complete list of winners:

-Best Motion Picture 'Drama

'Bohemian Rhapsody'

-Best Actor in a Motion Picture 'Drama

Rami Malek ('Bohemian Rhapsody')

-Best Actress in a Motion Picture 'Drama

Glenn Close ('The Wife')

-Best Motion Picture 'Musical or Comedy

'Green Book'

-Best Actress in a Motion Picture 'Musical or Comedy

Olivia Colman ('The Favourite')

-Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

'The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story'(FX)

-Best Television Series 'Musical or Comedy

'The Kominsky Method'(Netflix)

-Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series 'Musical or Comedy

Rachel Brosnahan ('The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel')

-Best Director 'Motion Picture

Alfonso Cuaron ('Roma')

-Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Darren Criss ('The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story')

-Best Motion Picture 'Foreign Language

'Roma'

-Best Actor in a Motion Picture 'Musical or Comedy

Christian Bale ('Vice')

-Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Patricia Clarkson ('Sharp Objects')

-Best Screenplay 'Motion Picture

Peter Farrelly, Nick Vallelonga, Brian Currie ('Green Book')

-Best Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture

Mahershala Ali ('Green Book')

-Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series 'Drama

Sandra Oh ('Killing Eve')

-Best Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture

Regina King ('If Beale Street Could Talk')

-Best Original Song 'Motion Picture

'Shallow'('A Star Is Born') (WINNER)

-Best Original Score 'Motion Picture

Justin Hurwitz ('First Man')

-Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Patricia Arquette ('Escape at Dannemora')

-Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Ben Whishaw ('A Very English Scandal')

-Best Television Series 'Drama

'The Americans'

-Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series 'Drama

Richard Madden ('Bodyguard')

-Best Motion Picture 'Animated

'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse'

-Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series 'Musical or Comedy

Michael Douglas ('The Kominsky Method')

The event, which has set off Hollywood's awards season for this year in motion, was hosted by Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg at The Beverly Hilton ballroom.

