Find out why Cyrus the dog is an important character in Penguin

Amazon Prime Video's upcoming mystery thriller titled Penguin is all set to release on 19th June 2020. The film will also mark Eashvar Karthic's directorial debut. The lead role is played by Keerthy Suresh and one will be seeing her in one of the most promising performances. However, did you know that the dog, Cyrus is also an important part of the film?

Keerthy Suresh, sharing her experience on working with dogs says, "Actually, I have shot with dogs before and I have probably had more craze for dogs after I shot a film in Malayalam. That was my second film and the film was about dogs and I was a blind girl in that and he was like my guide dog. So, I always used to have this. After that, when I am actually acting with a dog and I remember when Eashvar narrated he said mostly he might have his own dog Maddy to do the part but he is anyway going to find other trained dogs. So, I really didn't know if Maddy would be able to pull this off. I have a dog and I know when we train at home, it's completely different."

The actress further adds, "Later he told me that he actually couldn't find a well-trained black lab. So, he wanted Maddy to do the part. But I was so surprised that you know, he was a major character in the film. He just comes in, he does whatever Eashvar says. I am like, my God…. I have so many people challenging me."

Sharing on more how Maddy added light and life on sets Keerthy says, "So, it was so much fun and Maddy is a very very sweet dog and it was so much fun to be with him. And you know how this combination is when you have a kid and a dog. I have a dog myself and when he plays with kids it's so much fun and it was the same there as well. He is such an obedient boy. I really want to work with Maddy again actually."

The trailer of the film has turned all the attention towards it and now the audiences cannot wait for the film to release. Amazon Prime members in India and across 200 countries and territories can watch the most-awaited film in Tamil, Telegu and the film will also be dubbed in Malayalam.

Penguin is produced by Karthik Subbaraj under the banner Stone Bench Films and is also produced by Kaarthekeyen Santhanam, Sudhan Sundaram, and Jayaram under Passion Studios. Make sure not to miss out on the psychological thriller film that will surely induce chills down your spine!

