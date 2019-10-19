Find your celebrity lookalike on this app taking the internet by storm
A new app called Gradient is currently in the news and it helps you find your celebrity lookalike. We saw some results and are quite impressed.
We all remember the FaceApp and loved its ageing filter. Similarly, Gradient, too, has found many patrons and its images are going viral.
Here are a few:
I love this app pic.twitter.com/L74tz7PNsw— eve peyser (@evepeyser) October 17, 2019
Even the computer algorithms are telling me the same thing as all my friends and family #Gradient pic.twitter.com/08NORGWi0S— Becky Smethurst (@drbecky_) October 18, 2019
The images show that the app is not foolproof. While some got disastrous results, people also tried the app on their pets' faces and received results. Owing to this, the developers were trolled.
However, it's an app that you can try having fun with. Unlike FaceApp, this does not own your photos and neither is it avalable for free. Even then, the app has reached one million downloads in no time.
