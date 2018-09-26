Find your colour connection

things-to-do

Visit this group art exhibition exploring the line between the real and abstract works

Rajeshree Jangle

Art lovers have the chance to witness myriad themes depicted through the intensive use of colour at this exhibition. It features the works of 11 artists including Anuradha Kulkarni, Dhanashri Kale, Monali Pawaskar, Manoj Kharade, Pralhad Mhatre, Rajeshree Jangle, Santosh Gamre, Subhash Gondhale, Tanuja Gandhi, Tanya Wadhwani and Uttara Samant.

Curator Ghayathri Desai says, "My endeavour has always been to promote upcoming talent and to bring a new generation of artists together with the established artists on one platform."



Subhash Gondhale

Take this opportunity to learn about the artists' individual journeys, ethos and styles. This visual treat will let viewers delve into the diverse hues, which will explore themes such as happiness, power, strength and harmony.

Till October 3, 11 am to 6 pm

At DD Neroy Gallery, Sandhurst Bridge, Girgaun Chowpatty.

Call 23611124

