Find your inner peace

Discover the benefits of healing and spirituality at this zen carnival

A tarot session

Self-care often seems like a luxury in the fast-paced world we live in. But the paucity of time will continue to exist, even if we've exhausted our excuses. So, the only way out is to make an active decision to devote some time to yourself. And perhaps, today is a good day to do the same.



A demonstration of Tibetan singing bowls

The Ochre Tree, a centre for wellness and healing, is organising a two-day zen carnival for the first time in the city. Elaborating on the idea of the event, founder of the organisation Shivani Hariharan explains, "The event is a way of showcasing the different invisible aspects of our lives. In fact, our volunteers are people who have witnessed the impact of spirituality in their lives. There will be stalls with various products like essential oils and esoteric jewellery, as well as hands-on services such as tarot, pranic and sound healing."

On: Today, 12 pm to 8 pm

At: The Ochre Tree, Balarama Building, 2nd floor, E block, BKC.

Log on to: theochretree.com

Entry: Rs 100

