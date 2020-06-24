Finding beauty in the newness of Life: How Dawoodi Bohras marked the holy month of Ramadan

"This Ramadan I felt more connected to my community than before," said Zainab Ebrahim, a Dawoodi Bohra living in Hong Kong. While the global pandemic Covid-19 shut religious organizations around the world, 'Rival' Syedna Taher Fakhruddin addresses his community through live sermons from Bakersfield, California. Even though it was an idea born out of necessity, community members from over 40 countries managed to stay committed and connected through their active participation in the online sermons conducted in the month of Ramadan.

Covid-19 took the world by surprise and nobody saw it coming. However, the community is learning to adapt. Dawoodi Bohras have experienced wider horizons of spiritual nourishment and social connections this Ramadan. Though the inability to visit the Masjid has impacted the way people pray, daily knowledge, philosophy and, motivational sermons in multiple languages were broadcasted worldwide allowing people to pray, learn and introspect in the comfort and safety of their homes. As a sign of being united in faith, Zoom sessions with participants reciting the Quran from around the globe were uniquely held.

In an endeavor to bring comfort, familiarity and, solace to the faithful, Syedna Taher Fakhruddin personally connected with his followers via live video links. This included teaching, counseling and, blessing his followers. He also conducted weekly 'Wisdom Seminars' (Majalis al Hikma), answers to the faith and, ways to emerge victorious through making the most of the time received under the garb of the lockdown. "Seize opportunities for doing good, use your time to plan for the future", Syedna Fakhruddin said. "What is past is past, but you have a chance to make up for it in the future." This guidance acted as a blessing for the global congregation seeking spiritual help and direction during the pandemic.

At a time when the world at large is suffering with no immediate respite from the pandemic that continues to spread among masses and claim lives, the shift to digital worship involved rolling out of contingency plans such as daily online majlis by Syedna Fakhruddin's Mazoon (second in hierarchy), Syedi Dr. Abdeali Bhaisahab Saifuddin. These prayers included Qur'an recitations, daily sermons and blessings via video conferencing ensuring that people from all over the world were in constant communication with the faith and their spiritual guides. In fact, it helped the community reach out and connect to a larger population, and participants testify that it seemed no different from the community worship in his physical presence. Prayers and daily sermons were also broadcast on Fatemi Dawat's YouTube channel, which has millions of views from a global audience.

Syedna Taher Fakhruddin has constantly tried to shepherd his community through this difficult time by providing them with spiritual guidance. He has constantly met his community's constant search for meaning and spirituality amid this pandemic through religious teachings. The strong online presence as well as information on the Fatemi Dawat website (www.fatemidawat.com) has proved to be a boon to followers from all over the world.

"It's strange to feel a stronger connection with all the lockdowns and social distancing rules worldwide, but we've been showered with blessing after blessing: be it the weekly Majalis al Hikma, the Qur'an recitation sessions on Zoom, and Syedi Mazoon Saheb's sermons every night, or watching Syedna's supplications and attending his online audience", Zainab continued.

While Covid-19 has brought about changes across the world, community members testify that through meaningful and prayerful experiences under the guidance of Syedna Taher Fakhruddin, they feel at peace. Even with the battle for the title of 'Syedna' playing out in the Bombay High Court, the community has been able to break boundaries and weather the storm together via various internet tools, live streaming and online content. This has brought in a spiritual and emotional revival in the community after the month of prayer.

