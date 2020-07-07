Finding Frida

A weave of intricate braids replete with a flower crown, the signature unibrow, and a vibrant traditional Mexican attire immortalised the surrealist painter Frida Kahlo. The world celebrated her 113th birth anniversary yesterday. Here is a list of books, films and artworks that celebrate her life and work.

Watch

Frida: Starring Salma Hayek as Kahlo, this biopic depicts her life as a student in the 1920s, her accident, her complex marriage with painter Diego Rivera, the affair with Leon Trotsky and her role in the political struggle. The film was nominated for the Academy Awards in several categories.

Read

The Diary of Frida Kahlo: An Intimate Self-Portrait: It brings to life her childhood recollections, tryst with chronic pain after 35 spinal surgeries and ideologies.

Heroine of Pain: A quick sneak-peek into the courageous life of the artist and her triumph over adversities finds itself interactively sketched by graphic artist Gavin Aung Than in a comic strip.

In the news

The missing painting: Kahlo’s 1939 painting La Mesa Herida went missing after its exhibition in 1955. It displays blood dripping from her at the Last Supper table, surrounded by figurines, skeletons, two kids and a deer. A Spanish art dealer Cristian Lopez recently claimed he may have found the original one which he plans to sell. Experts have countered Lopez’s claim.

In her own voice

In 2019, the National Sound Library of Mexico claimed that it has found Frida Kahlo’s only known voice recording that is a reading from her own essay Portrait of Diego during the pilot of radio show El Bachiller.

Canvas

Artworks: When her dream of becoming a doctor was shattered by her accident, art became her refuge. Her father built a customised easel that allowed her to paint self-portraits. Some of the best-known works include The Frame and The Broken Column (below).

