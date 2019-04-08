Finding out about fourth baby was scary: Peter Crouch's wife Abbey Clancy

football

British model Abbey Clancy, wife of former England football star Peter Crouch, recently revealed that she was scared when she found out that she was pregnant with their fourth child as she dreaded having to suffer morning sickness again.

Abbey, 33, and Peter, 38, have three children together — Sophia, eight, Liberty, three, and Johnny, one. "When I found out I was pregnant, I was really scared because I was so ill with Johnny. The thought of feeling like that again for nine months while looking after a baby who's under one was scary," Abbey was quoted as saying by Hello! magazine.

However, the former Strictly Come Dancing winner, is glad that she hasn't suffered any complications with the fourth pregnancy so far. "I've felt great. I've had a lot of energy, my mood's been good — it's kind of flown by," she added.

Abbey, who experienced different cravings during each of her pregnancies, said: "This baby is addicted to cheese and Victoria sponge cake. My motto is everything in moderation. You've got to listen to your body."

