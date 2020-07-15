Search

Finding Romeo and Juliet

Updated: Jul 15, 2020, 12:57 IST | The Guide Team | Mumbai

Watch how a cycling theatre company brings the bard's classic to life

Sans the stage, the doomed lovers created by William Shakespeare are coming over to spread some literary love. Cycling theatre company, The HandleBards, are back with 75 minutes of games and clips of previous live shows, where they will explore the bard’s Romeo and Juliet. This workshop in collaboration with Imbroglio Production is for adults, teens and everyone in between. Sit back and enjoy how this group explores the timeless classic with a twist.

On July 18, 6 pm
Log on to bookmyshow.com
Cost Rs 350

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
loading image
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK