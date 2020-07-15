Finding Romeo and Juliet

Sans the stage, the doomed lovers created by William Shakespeare are coming over to spread some literary love. Cycling theatre company, The HandleBards, are back with 75 minutes of games and clips of previous live shows, where they will explore the bard’s Romeo and Juliet. This workshop in collaboration with Imbroglio Production is for adults, teens and everyone in between. Sit back and enjoy how this group explores the timeless classic with a twist.

On July 18, 6 pm

Log on to bookmyshow.com

Cost Rs 350

