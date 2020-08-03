Finding sanctuary

A safe place to talk, address, and heal and understand your emotional wounds isn’t too much to ask for. If you are struggling to find yours, join We Are All Mad Here’s online support group, Madness Anonymous. The safe space offers a sanctuary where thoughts and emotions are shared; strangers bond as friends and like-minded souls build a sense of community. With no room for judgement, every participant is allowed 30 seconds to introduce themselves followed by two minutes to share, to ensure all voices are heard and respected.

On Today, 7 pm

Log on to insider.in

Free

