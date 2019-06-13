Finding the right note in Mumbai

things-to-do

A Kolkata musician, who found fame in Mumbai, will try out new material at a concert

There are two ways in which people can view Mumbai. One is that it's a ruthlessly fast-paced city where you'll find yourself left alone if you lag behind. The other is that it's a place that truly allows your work to speak for itself, meaning if you're competent at what you do, the city will open its doors wide for you to walk right in. That's pretty much what happened to Tajdar Junaid, a musician from Kolkata who shifted base here four years ago thinking he'd compose music for a solitary ad jingle. But one thing led to another, and he eventually abandoned his laid-back hometown and adjusted to the frenetic pace of Mumbai.

What had happened is that Junaid had taken his time sitting in Kolkata to compose an album called What Colour is Your Raindrop. It's a deeply introspective body of music, where he's used the guitar as a shovel to dig out life experiences from the deep recesses of his memory and turn them into songs. The tracks were an instant hit, and a director making an ad for an e-book company asked Junaid to come down to Mumbai to compose a jingle for it on similar lines. Once that was done, a track of his was selected for The President, a movie that noted Iranian filmmaker Mohsen Makhmalbaf was directing. Then came another film. And soon, more offers kept rolling in like a bag of marbles emptied on the floor. So, little sense remained for him to abandon this success and move back home.

Junaid will now play a live gig at a Mahalaxmi arts space, where he tells us that he'll perform new material from an album he's working on at present. "These songs have an electronic element along with acoustic ones. I'm developing drones and grooves on softwares, and will incorporate them in the tracks along with my band. It's going to be an interesting blend of the analog and digital worlds," he says, adding that he's also working on two feature films, which only goes to show further how Mumbai has accepted him with open arms.

ON June 21, 9 pm

AT G5A, Shakti Mills, Mahalaxmi.

Log On To bookmyshow.com

Entry Rs 500

