Fine-tuning skills

In a free webinar titled Music Production - Today's Education, Tomorrow's Industry by Music Works Online, learn how to equip yourself for the changing times. The speakers include music director Salim Merchant and Rob Cowan, founder, Point Blank Music School, London. It will be moderated by composer Ashu Pathak.

On July 1

Log on to allevents.in

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news