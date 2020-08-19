Finely Curated Food Experiences for all your Celebratory Needs

Tasheen Rahimtoola, a 25-year-old Bombay girl, believes in celebrating every milestone & occasion. Her passion for food, beauty, and personalised luxury inspired the launch of Taste Retreat, a first-of-its-kind luxury brand that promises personalised and unique gourmet food experiences.

Taste Retreat brings your favourite foods to your doorstep. Tasheen personally curates every menu to include the customer's favourite treats from all over the world. Her rapidly growing clientele has kept her on her toes, but an early hallmark of her success is the number of customers who keep coming back for more. The foundation of Taste Retreat's success is the quality of what the customer has come to expect - beautifully packaged scones that make you miss London's flippant weather and tiny, multi-flavoured cup cakes that are reminiscent of Baked by Melissa will leave you craving for more.

Tasheen is an Economics and Math undergraduate from Wellesley College. She started her career in finance, while simultaneously pursuing a diverse array of interests, from hosting women empowerment events, and curating soirées in the caviar circles. Despite her multifaceted interests, her close circles identified her as a devout foodie above all else. Not surprisingly, over the years, the food connoisseur has become the "go-to person" for food, drinks, and all things chic for her family and friends - some of whom are the biggest stars in the design galaxy.

What makes the offerings unique are the personal touches which are given to each product right from the messages to the hues of the boxes; every element complements the vibe and personality of the receiver. Baked sweets and savouries have been her forte as baking has been her passion. For all those who are health conscious & are looking for specific options catering to their diets, Taste Retreat also has two nutritionists on board who can customize the order basis the calorie count provided.

These gastronomical temptations are made truly special because of Tasheen's artisanal packaging in hand-painted boxes and handcrafted trunks. As per the theme, vibe, and the specifications of the client, each box is given an exuberant touch and makes for a visually appealing memory. From recreating a charming golf course to paying a tribute to your favourite film - each box tells a unique story and you'd want to treasure it forever. Catering to every budget, the pocket-friendly offerings suit all sensibilities and occasions - from Raksha Bandhan sibling revelry to a friend's 40th birthday to Diwali card parties.

Having tried & tasted delicious foods from an expansive variety of budding entrepreneurs in the F&B space, Taste Retreat can guarantee you the finest taste and quality, from chefs & home bakers that are at the peak of their speciality! The brand is a one-stop-shop for all your food experience needs and excels in Curating Custom Food Gifting Experiences, Party Menu Consultations & Creation, Customised Unique Corporate Gifting, Comprehensive Food Consultancy Services, to name a few.

