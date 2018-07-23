Fiona Fernandez: Elementary, for Watson's

As historic building's fate hangs in balance, our fave city chroniclers hope it will rise like a Phoenix

Lady Flora hadn't been seen around for a while at their usual meet-up points, nor did any of his friends on DN Road report having spotted her. Sir PM was getting worried and decided to walk all the way to her pedestal, despite his nagging arthritis that had slowed him down considerably.

"Ah! There you are. And here I was getting all concerned. Is everything okay? Have your sinuses flared up again? Or did the incessant rainfall keep you under wraps?" Sir PM seemed visibly relieved to spot his friend at her usual spot in the centre of the busy traffic junction. Lady Flora paused for a while before she took a long, deep breath, "Pheroze, how could you have not guessed the reason for my absence?

Crash and bang

Just last Sunday, a portion of the balcony at the great Watson's Hotel, came crashing down and damaged a vacant taxi. Thank goodness, the driver or a passenger wasn't inside! It's too scary to take that route any more. Plus it's upsetting; you should know."

Sir PM felt a tad embarrassed at having not read the situation and his friend's concerns. One of their favourite walking routes was via the Watson's Hotel, purely because both had wonderful memories of its glory days.

An urban legend

Lady Flora was a lucky spectator to the goings on from the outside; she had watched the city's richest and finest turn up to play host to guests at the luxury hotel or attend its high-profile shows. The stunning cast-iron architecture, its buzzing coffee shop and the grand ballroom [she'd heard stories about the 30-piece orchestra that would light up the room with their tunes] — how she adored the space! Sir PM was luckier. He'd witnessed many of these big-ticket events, and had very nearly missed meeting Mark Twain during his stay at the hotel.

While most historians don't believe that Sir Jamsetji Tata was actually refused entry to the hotel, our two desi chroniclers swear it was more than urban legend. So, when Lady Flora had heard of the recent episode around the nostalgic landmark, she could not get herself to see its ruin. Besides, she had to think about her own safety. After all, she was still preening over her finely restored avatar. Years of neglect, of falling into the wrong hands, and thereby, zero maintenance leading to haphazard constructions, unsuitable building material and extensions meant that Watson's, after it ceased to be a hotel, was in dire need of help. Both Lady Flora and Sir PM could not get themselves to understand why and how such bad days had fallen on their beloved haunt.

"Back in the day, the BMC would have swung into action, evacuated the building of its occupants by reassuring them of their return, and reached out to conservation experts and corporate houses to save this landmark. "I'm stumped, Lady Flora. And to think that this was the venue for the first ever film screening in the Indian Subcontinent…" he shared, as they snatched a glance at the ghost-like structure. It was a pale reminder, even as its robust cast iron frame shone on brave shadow on a full moon night.

A happy ending?

"But you know, Lady Flora, I am told that all is not lost. While there is talk of its redevelopment, there is a very strong movement brewing among the steadfast heritage community and some of the civic gods too, who want this to be restored. Plus, the building is part of the precinct that just bagged the UNESCO World Heritage Site tag. This means that the state government cannot just give up on it, and has a stake it its upkeep," he said, as a smile began to reappear on his face.



Lady Flora was looking all bright too. "So this means all isn't lost, Pheroze? And we might just live to see it spring back to its former glory?" she asked. "Absolutely, Lady Flora. We still have hope, and I hope we can sway to the Viennese Waltz inside its restored ballroom," he chuckled. "Someday, Pheroze, someday," laughed Lady Flora as they bid goodbye to each other.

mid-day's Features Editor Fiona Fernandez relishes the city's sights, sounds, smells and stones... wherever the ink and the inclination takes her.

