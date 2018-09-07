Your fix to the coolest openings in town, hottest style trends and biggest names in the city

things-to-do

Chowpatty landmark Cream Centre, Spanish eatery in Bandra, Doolally Taproom and style trends. Here's what you need to know about f&b and lifestyle

Cream Centre version 2.0

Chowpatty landmark Cream Centre reopened last week, and mid-day was invited to get the first look of its redone interiors and more importantly, its re-jigged menu. Set up by Ramesh Chona in the 1950s, the place now wears a modernisque look minus its trademark white-and-orange signage. Second-generation owner, Sanjiv Chona reassures that the place will continue to serve their popular veggie India khana apart from new-age entrants. So, rest assured, you’ll still find channa bhatura and the world’s best nachos and plenty of new flavours when you next step in!

Spanish surprise in Bandra

Every now and then, our fave suburb throws up a surprise. This time around, it is a new Spanish eatery called El Mercado. We invited a Spanish working professional in the city to accompany us for the anonymous review, and it turned out to have made quite an impression. Despite a few misses, the overall vibe, authentic food and vibrant interiors ensure we had a virtual (and memorable) trip to Spain.

Beery good times

In a novel idea, city brewery, Doolally Taproom invited other breweries who make their own beers, take over their space. Throughout September, four new names will serve four of their best craft brews that will include kick-ass ingredients like dark chocolate, bourbon oaked chips, kokum and gondhoraj limes. If you’re a beer guzzler or an aficionado looking for quirky tastes, head here before the month ends.

BIG STYLE TRENDS

The front knot style

The front knot style from the 70s is back in a big way with street stores with couture houses and celebrities opting for it. Take a look at our style guide on how to wear it in right - from sexy to sultry - and make heads turn.

The hot black tux dress

Recently, the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle wore a hot black tuxedo dress at an event that made headlines. The tuxedo dress has become a red carpet favourite, and can also be worn by regular folks for night outs. Don’t miss out the gyaan from an expert and other tips so you rock the look, night or day.

BIG INTERVIEW

Jay Sean, Brit-Asian sensation is back in town as part of an India tour, and we give you the front-row seat on what’s been keeping him busy till now, what to expect from his upcoming gig and the joys of fatherhood.

