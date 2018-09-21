Fiona Reccos: Coolest new openings, cultural fests and more!

things-to-do

Here's your fix of the coolest new openings around the town, cultural fests and more to catch up on this week

BENGALI, BY NATURE



Rajbari Rasoi is a new restaurant that serves authentic food from Bengal

The owners here have done an outstanding job they have otherwise done of recreating the food of zamindari Bengali families. Foodies can pick from vegetarian and non-vegetarian delicacies from mochar ghonto to morichbata diye begun ilish. Our in-house Bengali reviewer promises to return for sure, we're told!

A MEXICAN CHEF IN KASHMIR



What happens when a Mexican chef goes foraging in Kashmir?

As Masque turns two, chef Prateek Sadhu takes his chef-friend Jorge Vallejo from Mexico City on a taste and foraging trip to Srinagar. They scoured markets and street bazaars to discover lesser-known ingredients and dishes to try. All of this knowledge was packed in their bags and recreated in the form of a special dinner last week at the swish restaurant.

READ PREVIEW HERE: Mexican chef on a food trail

THE JOKE IS ON US



Kunal Kamra and Varun Grover break bread over being politically incorrect

What is likely to unravel when you put together two of the country’s most frank stand up comics? Plenty of laughs, of course, but there was also a lot of taking stock, smart advice and gupshup about life in the big bad city in The Guide’s recent edition of Lunchbox.

READ THE INTERVIEW HERE: Politically-Speaking

BEATLEMANIA IN RISHIKESH



Catch a photo exhibition that celebrates the Fab Four’s time in the Himalayas

The Beatles travelled to Rishikesh in 1968 to study transcendental meditation with Maharishi Mahesh Yogi in a remote ashram. Paul Saltzman, a Canadian photographer and two-time Emmy Award-winning filmmaker, was there and he captured some iconic images of The Beatles. A photo exhibition in the city will showcase these photos. Listen to what Saltzman had to say about his time with the world’s biggest rock band and the cool stories behind some of these photos.

READ THE INTERVIEW HERE: A date with the beatles

ALL ABOUT OZZ



Check out a terrific line up as a 6-month-long cultural fest hits Mumbai

From Bangarra dancers to MasterChef Australia judge Gary Mehigan’s cooking session and stunning acrobatic acts, catch with the best and the coolest names from Down Under who will showcase their talent in over 75 events on the list ranging from performance, food, literature, and art.

READ PREVIEW HERE: Australia fest comes to town

