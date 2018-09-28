Fiona Reccos: Coolest New Openings, Cultural Fests And More!

things-to-do

Here's your fix of the coolest new openings around the town, cultural fests, concerts and more to catch up on this week

Let's play: A newly opened games and sports space in Worli will thrill all age groups

Worli's Atria Mall has a new space that should bring much joy to kids and adults alike. Our reviewer of kids' spaces, Vinitha Ramchandani, took her teenaged kids to The Game for a workout and they gave it a double thumbs-up. The Game claims to have several firsts in India — the Gyro, Bungee Soccer and Interactive Curling. The Gyro is a mega rollercoaster ride – without it having the diameter of a usual rollercoaster – where four people are strapped in and swung around in different directions at a crazy speed. This apart, it also has dozens of arcade games and a soft play area for tiny tots. What are you waiting for? Head there, and let the games begin!

Sex, love and everything in between Reel-life lovers talk about real-life love

Actors Dhruv Sehgal and Mithila Palkar who act in a popular web series get candid about life as a live-in couple in big, bad Mumbai as they give a 360-degree focus on relationships, sex, cheating and pornography among youngsters in today's day and age.

Miss T gets a 10: Colaba's newest fine dine scores on all counts

Some of Mumbai's biggest names on the F&B landscape, Gauri Devidayal and Jay Yousuf of The Table, and the three Woodside Inn boys; Abhishek Honawar, Sumit Gambhir and Pankil Shah – have come together to give Mumbai's gourmands something to talk about for a long time, we feel. It's Miss T – the hip new space on Mandlik Road that is sure to bring the buzz back into this swish SoBo neighbourhood. The bar menu is adventurous while the celebration of Asian food across its varied regions will make your palate sing.

Bryan's back! The ageless rocker talks to Mid-day before another Indian tour

The 59-year-old Bryan Adams can't seem to get enough of India, it seems. The artiste, credited to have made music that appeals across generations, including all-time classics like Summer of 69, and Let's Make It A Night to Remember, is ready with another blockbuster album and shows no signs of slowing down. In an insightful chat, the affable star recalls the fun early days of touring India, the simplicity of songwriting and his passion for photography.

