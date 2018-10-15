Fiona Reccos: Coolest New openings, cultural fests and more!

things-to-do

Here's your fix of the coolest new openings around the town, cultural fests, concerts and more to catch up on this week

So Long, Sandwich

A discussion on social media among veteran Mumbai foodies threw up a pertinent question – why don’t we see more of the mutton sandwich on city menus?

When Kunal Vijayakar and Kurush Dalal – experts on Mumbai’s diverse food-scape and culinary finds – began discussing the dearth of places in the city that serve the humble mutton sandwich on social media, we took note. From the rise in chicken as a preferred choice, especially among first-time non-vegetarians, to the corresponding rise in the cost of mutton, the reasons were enlightening. It turned out to be a hunt for our writers as well, as we managed to find a list of spaces [wish there were more!] where you can still indulge in this comfort food. Go ahead, make that trek.

Read the story: Who Moved My Mutton Sandwich?

Dress to dazzle

As Navratri fever hits the city, we get young people and experts to share tips on styling styles and personal wardrobe plans.

It’s that time of the year when style, fashion and new-age cool take over nine days of frenzied dancing to the beats of the dhol and the synthensizer. We spoke to a few young Mid-day readers to reveal how they planned to rock the dancefloor with their cuts and lines. Plus, we got a Bollywood stylist to share tips on how to make heads turn with your outfits.

Read the story: Navratri 2018: Shimmer Into The Night

Big-ticket F and B openings

A wine-on-tap bar and an Awadhi fine dine restaurant give foodies and wine snobs much to cheer about as we got a VIP pass to these spaces

The Guide scored a double when we were invited for ‘First Looks’ including one at Wine Villa, Juhu’s brand new space for wine lovers. This space, apart from offering a heady variety of wines from across the globe, claims to be the first wine bar in the country that offers wine on tap where you can use an ATM-like card, and have access to countless wines. The second space, Ummrao, with iconic chef Mukhtar Qureshi at the helm, will be a delight for lovers of authentic and traditional Awadhi khaana inspired by family recipes and sentiment, of course. We salivated as we read the preview, and can’t wait to drop by once it opens to the public.

Read both previews:

Wine Villa: Mumbai To Have The First-Ever Win-On-Tap Restaurant In India

Ummrao: Khaana Khazana

Paw-some, awesome

If you love to spend a weekend around animals, this is a getaway option you simply cannot resist

An NGO, an animal welfare organisation and a bunch of kind souls have got together to ensure that lovers of lesser privileged animals, now have a place to unwind and chill with them. Set in a sprawling area outside of Mumbai that was opened as a rescue centre for abandoned and old pets, you can enjoy a fun day around cutsie dogs, cats, horses, and even a pig! With sensitisation sessions, walking trails and plenty of TLC guaranteed from its four-legged residents, what more does one need to unwind on a weekend far, far away from the madding crowds?

Read all about this: Animal Farm

Milind Deora wants to tap the millennial



(From left) Mohini Jha, Milind Deora, Gurmehar Kaur and Rohit Agarwal at Rukshaan Art Gallery, Fort

The politician and former MP is keen to walk the talk with young people.

India is notorious for its politicians who more often than not seem hopelessly out of sync with Gen Next. Now, in a bid to bridge this gap, one of our younger netas, Milind Deora has launched a new web show where he chats with young leaders about the perils of unsolicited nudes and other issues. Interestingly, the idea for this came from interns working in his office. Kudos to youth power, we say!

Read more: Milind And The Millennials

