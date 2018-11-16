Fiona Reccos: Coolest new openings, cultural fests and more!

things-to-do

Here's your fix of the coolest new openings around the town, cultural fests, concerts and more to catch up on this week

Lemon and garlic

Thai High Five

Celebs and diehard patrons share why they keep coming back to Mumbai's iconic Thai Pavilion that completed 25 years

From Sunil Shetty to Nisha JamVwal, and Kaajal Anand, Mumbai's celebs recalled their fave dishes at Thai Pavilion as it celebrated its silver jubilee. We also spoke to Joe D'mello, food and beverage supervisor, who incidentally also completed 25 years of service at the eatery on the same day.

Festive Mania Hits City



NCPA, the main venue of the festival

Take your pick between yummy food, beer, music, and literature

If you love the written word, head to the Tata Lit Live festival that is spread across venues in SoBo and Bandra, as well as Prithvi Theatre in Juhu for the performances. Some of the biggest names in literature will talk books, discuss pressing issues and engage in lively debates. Expected names include Aatish Taseer, TM Krishna, Barkha Dutt and Mark Tully who will attend sessions.

The Good Vibes Festival, which premiered in April this year (in Pune), is a two-day craft beer and food truck festival. Tied together with an intriguing set of indie music performances each year, the grand soiree makes its debut in Mumbai this month with its third edition which is scheduled for the weekend at a newly opened open-space venue in Lower Parel.

Insta Hot Spots

Some of Mumbai's most followed Instagrammers reveal locations that will make your Insta account the coolest one to follow

In a survey conducted by Airbnb in September this year which revealed that, "a staggering 94% of respondents consider social media when booking an accommodation. Whether it's for traveller reviews, recommendations or just pictures of the home, social media plays a large role in helping Indians find the perfect accommodation." So, we speak to four travel bloggers from Mumbai —who don't just do it for the 'gram', but still churn out insta-worthy pictures at offbeat locations. Want to know more?

Shape of you

Freddy Daruwala

Get back in shape post Diwali with our 360-degree guide from celeb fitness personalities across professions

Five fitness-conscious foodies, including celeb chef Ranveer Brar, dancer Shakti Mohan, and actor Shruti Seth, for whom looking good is part of their job, share their post-Diwali health mantras. These are simple, easy to follow and the best part? You're bound to like the new 'YOU'.

