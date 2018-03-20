Fiorentina training ground named after Davide Astori

he Italy centre-back, who came through the youth system at AC Milan before spending eight years at Cagliari, had played for Fiorentina for three years. His No. 13 jersey was retired by both Cagliari and Fiorentina



Italian football club ACF Fiorentina has renamed its training ground as the "Centro Sportivo Davide Astori" after former captain Davide Astori, who died aged 31 in his hotel room before a Serie A match away against Udinese on March 4. "We've made this decision because that was his home. He went there every day for training and used to spend time there with his family too," Fiorentina president Mario Cognini said in a statement on Monday, reports Xinhua news agency.

"We believe that honouring him in this way is the right thing to do," he added. The Italy centre-back, who came through the youth system at AC Milan before spending eight years at Cagliari, had played for Fiorentina for three years. His No. 13 jersey was retired by both Cagliari and Fiorentina.

