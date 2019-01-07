FIR against 8 for assaulting, threatening GoaMiles driver

crime

"On his way, two taxi drivers wrongfully restrained him and called six other taxi drivers who later assaulted him and threatened him with dire consequences," added Dalvi

Representational picture

The Goa Police registered a complaint against eight taxi drivers for allegedly assaulting, threatening a GoaMiles taxi driver. "A complainant was received from one taxi driver that he was assaulted by eight taxi drivers and was also threatened him of dire consequences," said, Inspector Jivba Dalvi.

In his complaint that he registered recently on the GoaMiles app, the driver said that on January 4, he received a notification for a pick up from a resort at Baga and the incident happened when he went to pick up the passenger. "On his way, two taxi drivers wrongfully restrained him and called six other taxi drivers who later assaulted him and threatened him with dire consequences," added Dalvi.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the law against eight persons for forming an unlawful assembly, wrongfully restraining, abusing, threatening and assaulting the complainant. The police have also written to the Directorate of Transport for cancellation of the taxi permit of both the accused person taxis involved in the crime. Further investigation in the matter is underway.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever