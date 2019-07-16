FIR against BMC five days after toddler fell into drain in Goregaon

national

Activist Shravan Tiwari demands sacking of the responsible civic officials and the mayor

The drain that had to be broken up in the search for Divyansh Singh (inset) who fell into an open manhole last Wednesday

Five days after an 18-month-old boy went missing after falling into an open manhole in Goregaon East, the Dindoshi police registered an FIR against the BMC on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the grieving parents of Divyansh Singh want the body of their toddler. Divyansh's uncle Sandeep Singh claimed that the BMC labourers conducted a search on Sunday.

"However, no one from the National Disaster Response Force came to look for the child. Also, there is no proper equipment for the operation," Sandeep added.

Activist Shravan Tiwari has demanded action against the responsible BMC officials and the mayor. "We will continue to protest at the Dindoshi police station until they take an action in the case. The BMC officials and the mayor should be sacked," he said. Tiwari added that he and his supporters will also hold a Jail Bharo Andolan and go on a hunger strike until the police act.

The police have registered the FIR under Section 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code. Several rescue operations were carried out after Divyansh fell into the drain near Ambedkar chowk in Goregaon East on Wednesday.

