FIR against Jharkhand caretaker CM for remark on Soren's caste

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Jamtara: An FIR has been registered against caretaker Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das for allegedly making "objectionable" remarks on CM-designate Hemant Soren's caste, police said.

Based on Soren's complaint filed on December 19, a preliminary probe was conducted and then the FIR was registered under the SC/ST Act on Wednesday, Jamtara SP Anshuman Kumar said. "I have filed a complaint against the CM, who used objectionable words on my caste during a poll meeting," Soren had said. "His words hurt my feeling and honour. Is it an offence to take birth in a tribal family?"

BJP Jharkhand unit spokesman had then claimed that Soren's "absurd allegation" was a tactic after he was deplored for his remarks that people wearing saffron robes were robbing women of their honour.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever