FIR against teachers for blocking NH-1 in Ludhiana

An FIR has been registered against about 7,000 teachers who blocked the National Highway-1 at Ludhiana-Jalandhar Bypass during a protest. The teachers blocked the NH-1 on Sunday after the Punjab government failed to provide them any assurance on their demand.

The one-hour-long blockade left the commuters stranded. Under the banner of Punjab Joint Front of Teachers (PJFT), the teachers belonging to various teacher organisations, had gathered for a protest rally, to oppose Punjab government's move to secure their salary for first three years at the basic pay of just over Rs. 10,000 per month and also demanded that they be given the full salary as per the pay scale. Police had tried to prevent the teachers from reaching the highway but the agitated teachers blocked it.

