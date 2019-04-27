FIR filed against KR Mangalam School for running illegal 2500 litres diesel storage in basement

national

New Delhi: Delhi Government on Friday ordered an FIR and strict action against K R Mangalam School in Greater Kailash II for running an illegal diesel storage-cum- pumping station in the basement of the school. The basement fuel tank has a capacity of 2500 litres."

The decision was taken by Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia after parents of students reached out to him and protested against the school. "The parents of the school came to meet me on the April 16 about the fee hike, on which the Delhi government is getting an audit done," said Sisodia.

"The students were studying on top of a 'living bomb'. The parents of that school and other schools are in a state of panic about the safety of their children," he said.

Sisodia will meet the parents from the school on Monday to assure strict action against the school and the safety of their children.

"Their bigger concern was about the illegal operations that were going on in the school like compromises with the health and security of the children illegal water boring and more," said the education minister who also holds the portfolio of the Deputy CM.

He further said that the most alarming was the complaint about illegal diesel storage of 2,500 litre capacity in the basement of the school premises which serves as an institution for three to four thousand students.

"I had written to the Chief Secretary for an independent investigative raid with the DM, SDM, Fire Department and Delhi Jal Board in the loop which was conducted on April 20 and the 22. Today, I held a review meeting with all officers to understand the outcomes of the investigation," he said.

Sisodia stressed that the fuel tank was found to be filled with diesel at the time of the raid, as per measurements were done in the raid by officials.

