FIR filed, but rape accused MLA continues to walk free

Local police to continue with probe into the Unnao rape case till CBI takes over, but the premier investigating agency will decide whether BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar will be arrested



Rape accused BJP MLA from Unnao Kuldip Singh Sengar. Pic/PTI

The police in Uttar Pradesh yesterday registered an FIR against BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar in connection with the alleged gangrape of a minor girl in Unnao, hours after the government said it would hand the probe over to the CBI. Till the premier investigating agency takes over, the local police would continue with the probe, but a decision on whether the accused MLA from the ruling party would be arrested would be taken by the CBI, principal secretary (home) Arvind Kumar said.

The Unnao police earlier yesterday registered the case against Sengar under various sections of the IPC and provisions of the POCSO Act in the Makhi police station area. Under POCSO, an accused has to be arrested immediately after a case been filed.

To a volley of questions on whether Sengar would be arrested now that a case had been registered, Kumar said the CBI would take a decision on this depending on the merit of the case after investigations. Kumar also dismissed allegations that police was trying to shield the MLA, and said it was because of these chargesthat the probe was being given to the CBI. The FIR has been registered under Sections 376, 366, 363 and 506 of the IPC. The government has also decided to extend security to the family of the 17-year-old girl, the DGP said.

Survivor now fears for her uncle's life

The survivor on Thursday demanded immediate arrest of Sengar, fearing that he might get her uncle killed. "I just want their arrest first, then the CBI probe should be done. Why are they being saved? If they are out, they will not spare my uncle. When they have already killed my father, what doubt is there," she said.

Why hasn't MLA been arrested, asks HC

The Allahabad High Court on Thursday questioned the Uttar Pradesh government's approach in handling the Unnao rape case, asking its counsel why the accused BJP MLA, Kuldeep Singh Sengar was not arrested even after an FIR. The court also asked the counsel to clarify whether or not the government would arrest the MLA.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever