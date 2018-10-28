FIR lodged against 46 for not constructing toilets after taking govt aid

crime

The FIR was registered at the Chandausi police station

An FIR was lodged against 46 people on the basis of a complaint filed by a government officer for not getting toilets constructed after taking government aid, police said Sunday.

The FIR was lodged Saturday on a complaint filed by Executive Officer, Chandausi Amita Varun after it was found on verification that 46 people had not built toilets after taking Rs 4,000 government aid each for the same under the Clean India Mission, the police said.

The FIR was registered at the Chandausi police station, Circle Officer K K Saroj said.

