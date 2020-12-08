FIR lodged against Akhilesh Yadav, 28 others

The Yogi Adityanath government has lodged a FIR against former Chief Minister and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav.

The Lucknow police has registered a case, late on Monday night, against Akhilesh Yadav and 28 other party leaders under the Epidemic Act.

Akhilesh Yadav had led a demonstration in Lucknow on Monday after the police stopped him from proceeding towards Kannauj where he was scheduled to lead a Kisan Yatra.

Akhilesh was detained for about five hours at the Eco Garden. Samajwadi workers clashed with the police in various district as soon as the news of Akhilesh's detention spread.

