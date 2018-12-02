FIR ordered against Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey by court

national

The defamation case has been filed against the Twitter CEO and others by Vipra Foundation, an all India Brahmin body, last month

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey. Pic/AFP

In mounting trouble for Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, a Jodhpur court on Saturday ordered an FIR to be filed against him in a defamation case.

The case has been filed in connection with a viral photograph in which Dorsey can be seen holding a poster saying "Smash Brahmanical Patriarchy" while posing along a few women activists and journalists during his trip to India.

