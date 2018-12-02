FIR ordered against Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey by court
The defamation case has been filed against the Twitter CEO and others by Vipra Foundation, an all India Brahmin body, last month
In mounting trouble for Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, a Jodhpur court on Saturday ordered an FIR to be filed against him in a defamation case.
The case has been filed in connection with a viral photograph in which Dorsey can be seen holding a poster saying "Smash Brahmanical Patriarchy" while posing along a few women activists and journalists during his trip to India.
