Fire arms banned in Bengaluru till Lok Sabha polls

With the model code of conduct in place for the ensuing Lok Sabha elections in Karnataka on April 18 and 23, the issuance of licenses for firearms and their possession have been banned in Bengaluru, an official order said on Tuesday.

"All the firearms of license holders in Bengaluru shall be deposited with the jurisdictional police station with immediate effect," said the order dated March 11 from city Police Commissioner T. Suneel Kumar.

The ban will be in force till May 27, after the end of vote count on May 23.

However, the State and the Central government departments, public and private sector agencies to whom firearms were issued for security, sportsmen who are part of the National Rifle Association and communities entitled to display weapons by longstanding law and custom, are exempted from the ban.

The Lok Sabha elections in the southern state will be held in two phases -- on April 18 for 14 seats and on April 23 for another 14 seats.

