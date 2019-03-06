Fire at CGO complex in Delhi, security personnel injured

national

The fire department got a call regarding the blaze on the fifth floor of Pandit Deendayal Antyodaya Bhawan at 8:34 am. Twenty-five tenders were rushed to the spot, the officials said.

Pic/ANI

A fire broke out on Wednesday at the office of the Ministry of Social Justice in South Delhi's CGO complex that houses important government offices, according to Delhi Fire Services officials.

The fire started at an office of the social justice and empowerment ministry in the building. The flames have been contained and the cooling process is underway, Chief Fire Officer Atul Garg said, adding that the cause of the blaze is yet to be ascertained.

Delhi: Fire broke out at the office of Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment in Pandit Deendayal Antyodaya Bhawan, at CGO Complex, today; 24 fire tenders present at the spot. #Delhi pic.twitter.com/epcfEpr7eN — ANI (@ANI) March 6, 2019

A CISF sub-inspector fell unconscious after inhaling the smoke and was taken to AIIMS, but he's safe now, the officials said.

#UPDATE on Delhi's CGO Complex fire: One CISF Inspector got unconscious in the fire incident; taken to hospital. He is safe now. https://t.co/SMyJO6itPj — ANI (@ANI) March 6, 2019

Offices of the drinking water and sanitation ministry, forest ministry and a branch of the Indian Air Force are located in the Pandit Deendayal Antyodaya Bhawan, previously known as Paryavaran Bhawan.

