Fire at Chiranjeevi's farmhouse, film sets damaged

A fire broke out at the farmhouse of Chiranjeevi damaging part of a film set Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy

A fire broke out in the farmhouse of Telugu superstar Chiranjeevi on the outskirts of Hyderabad on Friday, damaging part of a film set, police said. The incident occurred near the Gandipet lake. Residents of the area, who noticed the smoke at the farmhouse, alerted the police.

There was nobody on the sets of the film Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy at the time of the accident. A part of it was damaged in the fire, police said. Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is a historical war film. The makers released the teaser of the movie recently tells the story of an unsung hero and shows Reddy's struggle during India's first civil rebellion against the British rule. The movie is a period drama based on the life of Telugu freedom fighter Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy, who rebelled against the British rule 10 years before than the First War of Independence in 1857.

Being made in Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam, it stars Chiranjeevi, Amitabh Bachchan, Nayanathara, Tamannah and others. The movie is being produced by Chiranjeevi's son and popular actor Ram Charan and directed by Surender Reddy.

