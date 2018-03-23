Fire at condominium in southern Vietnam kills at least 13

The city fire and police department official says it's unclear whether anyone is missing in the blaze early today morning and declined to give more details



Representational picture

A city official says a fire at a condominium complex in Vietnam's Ho Chi Minh City has killed at least 13 people and injured another 27. The city fire and police department official says it's unclear whether anyone is missing in the blaze early today morning and declined to give more details.

More than 700 apartments in the three buildings were built six years ago. The official Vietnam News Agency reported that most people died of suffocation or jumping from high floors.

It said the blaze started in the basement parking area and took more than 200 firefighters more than an hour to put under control. In 2002, a fire at a trade centre in the southern commercial hub's downtown killed 60 people in one of Vietnam's worst fires.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever