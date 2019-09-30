Fire at consumer goods factory claims 19 lives in East China

This picture has been used for representational purposes

Beijing: As many as 19 people were killed and three were injured in a fire which took place at a production facility in the eastern Chinese province of Zhejiang on Sunday.

The fire broke out at the consumer goods factory in Ninghai County under the administration of Ningbo district after 1 pm (local time), reported Sputnik. Despite quick response of local emergency crews, the rescuers failed to avoid a big death toll, the local authorities added.

The authorities have confirmed the death of at least 19 persons by Sunday night, adding that three more people were injured. Of the three, two suffered critical injuries, officials said.

