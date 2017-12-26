Fire at cotton godown in Nashik

Dec 26, 2017, 12:36 IST | PTI

A fire broke out at a cotton godown in Indira Nagar locality in Nashik around 2.15 pm on Monday, police said

Nashik: A fire broke out at a cotton godown in Indira Nagar locality in Nashik around 2.15 pm on Monday, police said.

Fire at cotton godown in NashikRepresentational picture

Six fire tenders of the Nashik Municipal Corporation doused the fire and no casualties were reported, said a police officer.

The godown belonged to Abbas Ashraf Ali. Short circuit is believed to be the cause of the fire.

Tags

fireNashikgodown
Go to top