Fire at cotton godown in Nashik

A fire broke out at a cotton godown in Indira Nagar locality in Nashik around 2.15 pm on Monday, police said

Nashik: A fire broke out at a cotton godown in Indira Nagar locality in Nashik around 2.15 pm on Monday, police said.

Representational picture

Six fire tenders of the Nashik Municipal Corporation doused the fire and no casualties were reported, said a police officer.

The godown belonged to Abbas Ashraf Ali. Short circuit is believed to be the cause of the fire.