Fire at nail polish factory in Delhi, 1 dead, two injured

Three men were present on the second floor of the building and had inhaled copious amount of smoke

A man died and two were injured after a fire broke out in a three-storeyed nail polish factory in outer Delhi's Mangolpuri, an officer from the Delhi Fire Service said on Tuesday. A call about the blaze was received at 4.15 pm and eight fire tenders were rushed to the spot. The fire was doused by 5.30 pm, he said, adding the second and the third floor of the factory were affected by the blaze.



Three men were present on the second floor of the building and had inhaled copious amount of smoke. They were rushed to a hospital, where one of them was declared 'brought dead', the officer said. The other two are undergoing treatment, he said. Further details were awaited.

