Fire beaks out at the customs office at IGI Airport

national

According to a Delhi Fire Service official, a call about the blaze was received at 7.45 AM after which four fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

Representational image

New Delhi: Several important documents of the customs department were gutted in a fire that broke out at its office located outside terminal three of the Indira Gandhi International Airport on Tuesday morning, police said. According to a Delhi Fire Service official, a call about the blaze was received at 7.45 AM after which four fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

The fire, which broke out on the second floor of the building, was brought under control fire by 9 PM. No injury or casualty was reported, the official added. Sanjay Bhatia, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Airport) said the fire broke out at the customs office and engulfed a couple of rooms and several important documents are suspected to have been gutted in the blaze. "We have called a team of experts to ascertain the exact cause of fire and the probe is underway," he added. Sources said a team from Forensic Science Laboratory in Rohini is taking samples from the spot.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates