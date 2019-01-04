Fire breaks in a chemical factory at Badlapur; no casualties reported

national

Thane: A fire broke out at a chemical factory located in the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) area at Badlapur near Mumbai on Friday morning at about 10.15 am. Chief fire officer of the Kulgaon Badlapur Municipal Council Ramesh Patil said there were no casualties.

Ten fire engines were rushed to the spot and the fire-fighting operation was on even after more than three hours, he said. The cause of the blaze was yet to be ascertained, Patil said. The firemen stopped the flames from spreading to the adjacent cloth manufacturing factory, he said. A few drums of chemicals in the factory premises exploded, he said

with inputs from PTI

