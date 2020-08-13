Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway accident: Fire breaks out after bus collides with car

A collision between two vehicles on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad National Highway resulted in a fire as police reached the spot to control the situation.

According to initial reports, a car collided with a state transport bus near Varai Fata on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad National Highway that led to a fire.

Manor police have reached the area, though casualty reports are yet to be ascertained, there is a possibility of loss of lives due to the gravity of the accident.

Further reports awaited

