Fire breaks out at a cloth godown in Kolkata, no casualties reported

A fire broke out at a cloth godown at Shobhabazar area in the northern part of the city this afternoon, police said. No casualty was reported in the fire which broke out at the godown on Jagabandhu Modak Road in Shampukur police station limits at around 12.30 PM.



Five fire tenders rushed to the spot and doused the fire in half-an-hour time, with help from locals, police said. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. The fire could have broken out because of electrical short circuit, a fire department official said adding that forensic experts are conducting tests in and around the area.

