Fire breaks out at AIIMS, Arun Jaitley critical

Officials said they received a call at around 4.50 pm informing them about the incident. A total of 34 fire tenders were pressed for service to douse the blaze, a senior fire service official said

No casualties have been reported in the fire. Pic/PTI

New Delhi: Former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, who has been put on life support at the AIIMS hospital, is in a critical condition, hospital sources said on Saturday. Jaitley has been put on extra-corporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO), which is used for patients whose lungs and heart are incapable of operating on their own.

Several political leaders came to AIIMS to meet the senior BJP leader. Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) President Mayawati visited the hospital, too. "Today I went to AIIMS to see former Finance and Defence Minister Arun Jaitley to enquire about his health. There I met his family members and with them, I prayed to God for the speedy recovery of Jaitley ji," she tweeted.

Fire broke out at AIIMS

A fire broke out on two floors of a building in the AIIMS hospital, leading to panic among the people in the premier medical institution, officials said on Saturday. No casualties have been reported so far.

The fire in the PC building, which does not have patients and mainly comprises doctors' rooms, but is situated near the emergency block, has been brought under control. Officials said they received a call at around 4.50 pm informing them about the incident. A total of 34 fire tenders were pressed for service to douse the blaze, a senior fire service official said.

